Lattof Farmhouse Kitchen
Food
Baked Goods
- Farmhouse Blueberry Muffin$5.00
Bursting with blues. It's what put us on the map!
- Cupcakes$4.00
A rotating selection of Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Lemon and Funfetti
- Brownies$8.00
A rotating selection of Decadent Chocolatey Goodness, including: Walnut, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Peanut Butter, and Frosted
- Quiche/Frittata$10.00
Chef's daily selection of Veggie or Meat. Inquire for Today's option
- Bundt$5.00
A rotating selection of Vanilla, Chocolate, Coconut, Lemon and Blueberry
- Muffin of the Day$4.00
Banana Chocolate Chip or Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. Changes daily
- Pie$5.00
Year round: Burgundy(Blueberry/Raspberry) or Lemon Curd Seasonal: Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan, Various Cream Pies
- GF Cookies$8.00
Changes daily. Made offsite to limit cross contamination
Breakfast
- Main Street$8.00
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar on a Toasted English Muffin
- Western Main$10.00
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar, Honey Ham, Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Toasted English Muffin
- BEC$10.00
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Bacon on a Toasted English Muffin
- HEC$10.00
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Toasted English Muffin
- McSweetie$10.00
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Maple Buttered Toasted English Muffin
- Local Bagel$4.00
Locally Sourced Bagel with Choice of Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter or Hummus
- Sasquatch$10.00
Locally Made Smoked Salmon Spread served on a Toasted Bagel with Capers and Tomato
- Brekky Bowl$10.00
A Three Egg Scramble with Cheddar, Avocado, Black Beans and Fresh Salsa
Toasts
Smoothies/Acai
- PB Rescue$12.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, and Almond Milk with a Chocolate Drizzle
- Lavender Haze$12.00
Bananas, Blueberries, Almond Butter and Almond Milk
- Curley Crew$12.00
Bananas, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk
- Classic Acai$13.00
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Blueberries and Sliced Banana
- Charleston Acai$14.00
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Sliced Banana, Chocolate Chips and a Scoop of Peanut or Almond Butter
Prepared Meals
Beverages
Drinks
- Cooler Drinks$3.00
Cooler Drinks
Lunch
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$15.00
Chunks of white chicken with Cranberries and Chopped Walnuts mixed with Mayo
- BLTA$15.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Mayo
- Figgy Piggy$13.00
Honey Ham, Havarti Cheese and Fig Spread, Grilled on your choice of Bread
- Lumberjack$13.00
Honey Ham, Havarti Cheese, Sliced Red Onion and Spicy Brown Mustard
- Farmer's Daughter$12.00
Hummus, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onions, Lettuce and Havarti Cheese
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Your choice of Bread with Havarti Cheese
- Farmhouse Salad$10.00
Locally Sourced (when Available)Romaine Lettuce Topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. Balsamic Dressing on the Side
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Locally Sourced (when available) Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
- Fattoush Salad$13.00
Traditional Lebanese Salad with Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Topped with Toasted Syrian Chips and Tossed with Our Homemade Lemon Mint Dressing