Lattof Farmhouse Kitchen
Food
Baked Goods
Farmhouse Blueberry Muffin
Bursting with blues. It's what put us on the map!$6.00
Cupcakes
A rotating selection of Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Lemon and Funfetti$4.00
Brownies
A rotating selection of Decadent Chocolatey Goodness, including: Walnut, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Peanut Butter, and Frosted$8.00
Quiche/Frittata
Chef's daily selection of Veggie or Meat. Inquire for Today's option$12.00
Bundt
A rotating selection of Vanilla, Chocolate, Coconut, Lemon and Blueberry$5.00
Muffin of the Day
Banana Chocolate Chip or Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. Changes daily$5.00
Pie
Year round: Burgundy(Blueberry/Raspberry) or Lemon Curd Seasonal: Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan, Various Cream Pies$7.00
GF Cookies
Changes daily. Made offsite to limit cross contamination$7.00
Muffin top$3.00
Cookies$4.00
Croissants$7.00
Grilled Blueberry Muffin$7.00
Blueberry Cake Slice$7.00
Mini Blueberry Bundt$8.00
Whole Burgundy Pie$32.00
Gingerbread Yeti$5.00
Breakfast
Main Street
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar on a Toasted English Muffin$8.00
Western Main
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar, Honey Ham, Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
BEC
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Bacon on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
HEC
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
McSweetie
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Maple Buttered Toasted English Muffin$10.00
Local Bagel
Locally Sourced Bagel with Choice of Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter or Hummus$4.00
Sasquatch
Locally Made Smoked Salmon Spread served on a Toasted Bagel with Capers and Tomato$10.00
Brekky Bowl
A Three Egg Scramble with Cheddar, Avocado, Black Beans and Fresh Salsa$10.00
SEC
Omelette style egg with cheddar cheese and sausage$10.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Side Sausage$4.00
Scrambled Eggs
Three eggs scrambled$5.00
Greasy Pole
Omelette style egg with cheddar, peppers and onions and sausage on an English muffin$11.00
Royalty
Omelette style egg with tomato, capers and smoked salmon on an English muffin$11.00
Brunchie
Omelette style egg with honey ham and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin$12.00
Toasts
Smoothies/Acai/Bowls
PB Rescue
Peanut Butter, Banana, and Almond Milk with a Chocolate Drizzle$12.00
Lavender Haze
Bananas, Blueberries, Almond Butter and Almond Milk$12.00
Curley Crew
Bananas, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk$12.00
Classic Acai
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Blueberries and Sliced Banana$13.00
Charleston Acai
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Sliced Banana, Chocolate Chips and a Scoop of Peanut or Almond Butter$14.00
Yogurt Bowl$7.00
Prepared Meals
Prepared Meals
A rotating selection, served October through April$12.00
Chicken Salad (16 oz)$21.00
Soups
A rotating selection served October through April$11.00
Whole Veggie Quiche$33.00
Whole Meat Quiche$35.00
Whole Blueberry Bundy$40.00
Whole Coconut Bundt$35.00
Whole Chocolate\Vanilla Bundt$30.00
Whole Pumpkin Pie$28.00
Chips
Brunch
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Chunks of white chicken with Cranberries and Chopped Walnuts mixed with Mayo$15.00
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Mayo on Toasted Bread$15.00
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Smoked Salmon Grilled Cheese$12.00
Avocado Grilled Cheese$12.00
Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese$14.00
Figgy Piggy$13.00
Farmhouse Salad$10.00