Lattof Farmhouse Kitchen
Food
Baked Goods
- Farmhouse Blueberry Muffin
Bursting with blues. It's what put us on the map!$5.00
- Cupcakes
A rotating selection of Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut, Lemon and Funfetti$4.00
- Brownies
A rotating selection of Decadent Chocolatey Goodness, including: Walnut, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Peanut Butter, and Frosted$8.00
- Quiche/Frittata
Chef's daily selection of Veggie or Meat. Inquire for Today's option$12.00
- Bundt
A rotating selection of Vanilla, Chocolate, Coconut, Lemon and Blueberry$5.00
- Muffin of the Day
Banana Chocolate Chip or Pumpkin Chocolate Chip. Changes daily$4.00
- Pie
Year round: Burgundy(Blueberry/Raspberry) or Lemon Curd Seasonal: Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan, Various Cream Pies$5.00
- GF Cookies
Changes daily. Made offsite to limit cross contamination$8.00
- Muffin top$2.50
- Cookies$4.00
- Croissants$5.00
Breakfast
- Main Street
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar on a Toasted English Muffin$8.00
- Western Main
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar, Honey Ham, Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
- BEC
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Bacon on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
- HEC
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Toasted English Muffin$10.00
- McSweetie
Omelette Style Egg with Cheddar and Honey Ham on a Maple Buttered Toasted English Muffin$10.00
- Local Bagel
Locally Sourced Bagel with Choice of Butter, Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter or Hummus$4.00
- Sasquatch
Locally Made Smoked Salmon Spread served on a Toasted Bagel with Capers and Tomato$10.00
- Brekky Bowl
A Three Egg Scramble with Cheddar, Avocado, Black Beans and Fresh Salsa$10.00
- SEC$10.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Sausage$4.00
Toasts
Smoothies/Acai
- PB Rescue
Peanut Butter, Banana, and Almond Milk with a Chocolate Drizzle$12.00
- Lavender Haze
Bananas, Blueberries, Almond Butter and Almond Milk$12.00
- Curley Crew
Bananas, Strawberries, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk$12.00
- Classic Acai
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Blueberries and Sliced Banana$13.00
- Charleston Acai
Acai Base Topped with Granola, Sliced Banana, Chocolate Chips and a Scoop of Peanut or Almond Butter$14.00
Prepared Meals
Beverages
Cooler drinks
Iced chai
Lunch
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Chunks of white chicken with Cranberries and Chopped Walnuts mixed with Mayo$15.00
- BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Mayo$15.00
- Figgy Piggy
Honey Ham, Havarti Cheese and Fig Spread, Grilled on your choice of Bread$13.00
- Lumberjack
Honey Ham, Havarti Cheese, Sliced Red Onion and Spicy Brown Mustard$13.00
- Farmer's Daughter
Hummus, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onions, Lettuce and Havarti Cheese$12.00
- Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Bread with Havarti Cheese$10.00
- Farmhouse Salad
Locally Sourced (when Available)Romaine Lettuce Topped with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Sliced Red Onion. Balsamic Dressing on the Side$10.00
- Caesar Salad
Locally Sourced (when available) Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons$10.00
- Fattoush Salad
Traditional Lebanese Salad with Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives, Topped with Toasted Syrian Chips and Tossed with Our Homemade Lemon Mint Dressing$13.00